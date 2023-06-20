‘Ruling party neglecting religious minorities’

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has alleged the ruling party is neglecting the religious minorities of the country.

The organisation made the allegation at a press conference ‘Disparity in budget by religious affairs ministry’ at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Council’s organising secretary Rana Dasgupta in his written speech said allocation for the development of the religious minorities is only 6.4 per cent in the proposed budget of 2023-24 fiscal year. The allocation for the religious minorities is declining steadily.