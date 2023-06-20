‘Ruling party neglecting religious minorities’

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has alleged the ruling party is neglecting the religious minorities of the country.
The organisation made the allegation at a press conference ‘Disparity in budget by religious affairs ministry’ at the National Press Club on Tuesday.
Council’s organising secretary Rana Dasgupta in his written speech said allocation for the development of the religious minorities is only 6.4 per cent in the proposed budget of 2023-24 fiscal year. The allocation for the religious minorities is declining steadily.
Rana Dasgupta said religious minorities have been discriminated in Bangladesh for the last five decades. As many as 10 to 40 per cent of employees of Hindu Kalyan Trust are Muslims and as much as 40 per cent fund of the trust is used for Muslims.
Rana Dasgupta said it can be clearly stated that the country is heading towards darkness if the party that led the liberation war neglects minorities and befriends Hefazat and Jamaat.
Replying to a question, Rana Dasgupta said communalism exists in the ruling party, administration, politics and society. The constitution is draped with communalism.
The organisation made various demands at the press conference including transforming kalyan trusts of Hindu, Bhuddhist and Christian religions as foundations, enacting religious minorities safety law, forming ministry for minorities and national religious minority commission, constructing model temple/pagoda/ church in district and upazila level, allocating Tk 50 billion in budget for development and welfare for religious minorities.
Presided over by the organisation’s president Neem Chandra Bhowmik, presidium member Milan Kanti Datta and Bhikkhu Sunandapriya, among others, were present during the event.