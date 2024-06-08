No headache over CPD, TIB reactions on budget: Obaidul Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has slammed the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) for what he said playing the tune of the opposition and clarified that the government does not care about their reactions to the proposed budget.

He, also the general secretary of ruling Awami League, came up with the statement while speaking at a press conference on the proposed budget at his party headquarters in Dhaka on Saturday.

In its reaction, noted think tank CPD commented that the government could not show their efficiency in the proposed budget. The provision for whitening black money is conflicting with the electoral manifesto of the ruling party.