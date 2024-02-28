Power price to rise in phases from March

The government has decided to increase the price of electricity saying price is being adjusted in a bid to tackle the pressure of subsidies.

The power price will go up from March in the first phase.

State minister for power, energy and minerals Nasrul Hamid told the newspersons that the price of power may increase by 34 to 70 paisas per unit in the first phase.

The price of electricity is lower than the production cost, he argued saying the price of power is being adjusted to meet the deficit.

The power price will be adjusted in phases for the next three years.

The government raised the price of power by 5 per cent every month from January to March last year. The electricity price has remained the same since then.

Despite the price hike, the Power Development Board (PDB) incurred a loss of Tk 435.39 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal. The government had to provide a subsidy of Tk 395.34 billion.

The PDB officials are saying the wholesale price of the electricity now stands at Tk 6.70 per unit on average.