Power generation halves amid coal crisis

The country has a power generation capacity of more than 7000 MW from coal powered plants. However, power generation from coal powered plants has declined to less than 3000 MW.

Relevant people say the power plants are struggling to maintain a supply as per the demand due to the pending bills, dollar crisis and complications over tender.

As a result, two of the seven coal power plants of the country were forced to shut their operations. Besides, power generation has been greatly hampered in four other coal powered plants.

Despite objections from the environmentalists, the Awami League government opted for coal powered plants citing cheaper production cost.

However, these plants failed to go into production within the stipulated time. The Power Division could not clear the bills regularly after these plants went into production. As a result, these plants are under pressure now with mounting pending bills. The interim government is increasing payments for pending bills in phases.