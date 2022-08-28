Bangladesh being ‘killed by economic conditions elsewhere’: Financial Times

Bangladesh’s finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal insists that “everybody is under pressure,” and his country is not in danger of falling into the deep financial distress of its neighbours. “Bangladesh is in no way connected to what is happening in countries like Sri Lanka.”

“Creditors know our projects, know our balance sheet very well. [Bangladesh] is a good place to offer money,” the minister added.

The IMF said with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 39 per cent – lower than its neighbours – Bangladesh is “not in a crisis situation,” but the country is vulnerable to the “huge uncertainty surrounding global economic developments.”

The garments sector helped shield Bangladesh during the pandemic, with exports rising to a record as locked-down consumers overseas shopped for clothes online. But it is now starting to feel the strain.

The IMF said demand for Bangladesh’s cornerstone industry’s products will suffer due to slowing growth in major buyers in the US and European countries. “This is definitely going to affect export performance going forward.”

The country’s garment makers import everything from raw materials to machinery.

David Hasanat, chair of Dhaka-based manufacturer Viyellatex Groups, said the price of cotton had increased more than 50 per cent, but that his company was only able to pass on about 10 per cent of that cost to buyers. “Eventually [the higher costs] will give us more pain.”