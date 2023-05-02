PM Hasina seeks support of World Bank for Bangladesh’s smooth transition

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday sought enhanced World Bank (WB) cooperation for Bangladesh’s smooth transition towards a developing nation, subsequent graduation as upper-middle income country and implementation of its Delta Plan-2100.

“Bangladesh is preparing for smooth and sustainable graduation from the UN LDC status in 2026. I request the World Bank to support our human capital and institutional capacity development programmes for a smooth transition. The critical IDA window needs to be preserved and continued,” she said.

The prime minister has placed five specific suggestions before the World Bank that need to be taken into consideration by the global lender considering upcoming development imperatives while addressing the plenary session on “Reflection on 50 years of World Bank-Bangladesh Partnership” held at the Preston Auditorium of the World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC.

On the occasion, a deal of 2.5 billion dollars was signed between Bangladesh and the World Bank to implement five projects.