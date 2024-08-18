Videos of quota reform movement shared with false communal twist

Two videos taken during the quota reform movement in Bangladesh have been circulating on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with a false communal twist. The first video is captioned with a claim that a Hindu woman is crying because she has been told to either convert or leave the country. However, upon verification, it was revealed that the woman in the video is not Hindu but actually Bangladeshi actress Azmeri Haque Badhan.

Another video claims that Hindu women in Bangladesh are carrying chili powder to protect themselves from Muslims. This claim was also proven false; the women in the video were actually using water mixed with chili powder for their own safety during an anti-government protest.