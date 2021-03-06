Nine Int'l organisations urge Bangladesh govt to repeal Digital Security Act

Nine international human rights organisations have urged the Bangladesh government to repeal the Digital Security Act (DSA) - under which both writer Mushtaq Ahmed and cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore were charged.

All digital and cybersecurity laws must conform to international human rights law including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the organisations said in a joint statement on Friday.

The organisations are: The Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD), Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA), Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), Asian Network for Free Election (ANFREL), CIVICUS: World Alliance for Citizen Participation, Eleos Justice - Monash University, FIDH: International Federation for Human Rights, OMCT: World Organisation Against Torture and Robert F Kennedy Human Rights.