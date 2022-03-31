The war in Ukraine was another flashpoint in the emerging circumstances and there are quite a few lessons to be learned in this case. Russia and Ukraine had such good relations, shared history, were so close culturally. So the lesson here is no relationship is sacrosanct. Also, a weaker country like Ukraine can withdraw support and Russian plans haven’t worked as they had wanted.

An offshoot to this conflict is Germany, the former foreign secretary pointed out, elaborating that for 75 years Germany had been pacifist. Now, however, they have pushed their defence budget up to 2 per cent of the GDP.

Coming to Bangladesh, Touhid Hossain said Bangladesh has come a long way over the past 50 years. Its exports alone cross 40 billion dollars annually. Even in the social sector strides have been made with gender parity in primary school enrollment and almost in secondary school enrollment too. But, he said, pointing to the downsides, democracy and human rights were regressing, according to indexes of reliable international institutions.

As for relations with neighbours, he said, “Bangladesh had been able to maintain a balance in its good relations with China and India, though the two are hostile to one another. Bangladesh had tangibly uprooted insurgents of India’s northeastern states, provided India with transit access, but there is a general feeling that this has unfortunately not been reciprocated. Other irritants were India’s Citizen Amendment Act, the National Register for Citizens of Assam and so on, though the most sensitive was the killing of Bangladesh citizens on the border by India’s Border Security Force (BSF). It is said that Bangladesh-India relations have stood the test of time, but time is a continuous process.”