‘Govt hasn’t done anything means army would take action’, says finance minister on ex-army chief

Though the former chief of Bangladesh Army has retired, the army would take actions against Gen (retd) Aziz Ahmed, remarked finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali Sunday.

He made the remark while talking to newspersons at the secretariat today about his intention to take actions against loan defaulters.

Earlier, the finance minister had a meeting with the executive director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Krishnamurthy V Subramaniam at the secretariat.