Stations packed with passengers, trains depart late

Jesin Ahmed is a resident of Mohanganj in Netrakona. She bought a ticket for Mohua Commuter Train at 6:15 am on Wednesday morning from the Kamalapur railway station. The train was scheduled to leave the station for its destination by 8:15 am.

This correspondent spoke to Jesin at around 10:30 am. The Mahua Commuter Train didn't reach the station by then yet. Finally the train arrived at around 10:42 am. However, the train was yet to leave for its destination at the time of writing this report at 11:05 am.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jesin Ahmed said, “It’s been four hours. It is not certain either when the train will leave. It’s quite frustrating to wait for the train.”