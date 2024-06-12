Eid journey
Stations packed with passengers, trains depart late
Jesin Ahmed is a resident of Mohanganj in Netrakona. She bought a ticket for Mohua Commuter Train at 6:15 am on Wednesday morning from the Kamalapur railway station. The train was scheduled to leave the station for its destination by 8:15 am.
This correspondent spoke to Jesin at around 10:30 am. The Mahua Commuter Train didn't reach the station by then yet. Finally the train arrived at around 10:42 am. However, the train was yet to leave for its destination at the time of writing this report at 11:05 am.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jesin Ahmed said, “It’s been four hours. It is not certain either when the train will leave. It’s quite frustrating to wait for the train.”
Jasin came to his aunt’s house in the capital’s Wari. She was returning home Wednesday.
The home bound people were seen waiting for a long time for trains at the Kamalapur railway station at around 10:00 am on the first day of Eid journey ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. There were not enough benches to accommodate the waiting passengers. So people were seen waiting for the train sitting on their luggage.
The Ekota Express was seen standing on platform-8 at around 10:30 am. It was scheduled to leave by 10:15 am. The Titas Commuter Train was scheduled to leave at 9:45 am. However, it didn’t leave the station as of 9:45 am. The Dewanganj Eid special train was delayed by an hour. The train left the station at 10:25 am. The Karnaphuli Commuter was scheduled to leave at 9:00 am. However, the train was still standing on platform-2 at 11:15 am.
Jamal Uddin was waiting for the Kishoreganj Express with his children, wife and sister-in-law. He told Prothom Alo, “We came here at 9:30 am. We faced no problem entering the station. However, we came to learn that our train is delayed. We don’t know when it will leave either.”
The Kishoreganj Express was seen waiting on platform-4 at 11:24 pm.
Speaking to the waiting passengers and several station workers, it has been learnt the trains have been delayed since morning. Some of the intercity trains were delayed by even two hours. The Parabat Express was delayed by two hours and left the station at 8:20 am. The Egaro Sindur Express was scheduled to leave by 7:15 am. But it left the station at 9:30 am. Besides, most of the local and mail trains were delayed as well.
According to the railway sources, a total of 66 pairs of trains are scheduled to leave from the Kamalapur Railway Station today, Wednesday. Besides, an Eid special train will be operated today. As many as 25 additional coaches have been attached to different trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to deal with the pressure of extra passengers.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kamalapur Railway Station manager Mohammad Masud Sarwar said, “Repair works of railway tracks are underway at different places of the country. This is why trains are arriving late at the Kamalapur railway station. This is the main reason behind the delay. We are completing all the processes to prepare the trains for the trip, including engine check-up and cleaning, in the quickest possible time.”
He further said, “Some 16 trains left as of 11:30 am. Two of these trains were delayed. There will be no delay from tomorrow. We are more focused on ensuring the highest security of the passengers this time.”