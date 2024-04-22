Dhaka air temperature: 5 harmful gases increase heat

The temperature of the capital city yesterday, Sunday, was 2 degrees less than the day before. Meteorologists say that basically on Sunday, winds increased all over the country compared to Saturday. Humidity fell too. Temperatures fall somewhat in such weather. For example, in the districts adjacent to Dhaka, Sherpur and Madaripur, temperatures fell by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius to 35˚ and 37˚ Celsius. But Dhaka’s temperature was 38.2˚ Celsius. The highest temperature recorded in the country was 42.2˚ Celsius at Chuadanga.

The UN IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report says that if the presence of particulate matter in the air exceeds the acceptable standards, temperatures rise by an additional 2˚ Celsius. And if the presence of ozone, carbon monoxide, nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide gases increase, temperatures increase by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius. Scientists say that temperatures increase more in cities and areas with more gas emissions. In other words, in areas where temperatures rise due to the climate, temperatures rise even further due to these gases.

Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam told Prothom Alo, “We have planted trees to reduce Dhaka city’s temperatures, but these will take time to grow. In order to deal with the immediate situation, it has been decided to provide 20,000 of Dhaka’s rickshaw-pullers with umbrellas and bottles of water. Other poor people of different professions will also be provided such assistance in phases.”