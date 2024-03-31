We even found traces of bacteria and fungus in Dhaka air

Prothom Alo :

Shafi Tareq: All of us more or less know why the situation isn’t improving. No one wants to take any effective initiative to halt those who are responsible for air pollution. Everyone knows that one of the major causes of air pollution in Dhaka is outdated vehicles. When there is a road accident, then too we see that those vehicles don’t have licences or don’t have fitness certificates. Yet those cars are on the streets, openly spewing out black fumes. There are government agencies to control this. BRTA, the Department of Environment and the district administration can take action in this regard if they want.

If you run a random selection check of vehicles that are causing pollution, you would find that most of these vehicles are 20 to 25 years old. In Japan and other developed countries, cars over four years old aren’t used because after that span of time, the fuel from the vehicles spread more pollution. That is why these cars are reconditioned and sent to countries like Bangladesh. That means we are importing pollution along with goods.