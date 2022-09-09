PM Hasina returns home from India

Prior to leaving Jaipur, the prime minister offered nafal prayers and munajat at the Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif, Ajmer in India’s Rajasthan, seeking development, prosperity and welfare of the country, its people and the entire Muslim Ummah.

Earlier, the prime minister reached Jaipur of Rajasthan from New Delhi to offer prayers at the Ajmer Sharif.

Sheikh Hasina started her India tour by offering prayers at the much-revered Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in New Delhi on 5 September.

The Bangladesh prime minister arrived at the Palam Airport in New Delhi on 5 September as India rolled out the red carpet to welcome Sheikh Hasina.

On the first day of her India visit, Indian external affairs minister S. Jaishankar paid a call on the Bangladesh premier at summit room of her Place of Residence, ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina had bilateral talks and a one-to-one meeting with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House on the second day of her India visit on 6 September.

The Bangladesh prime minister was formally received by her Indian counterpart while a ceremonial guard of honour was accorded to her.