Load shedding could be up to 8 hrs in some Dhaka areas Sunday

The government said the load shedding time would decrease by October but that did not happen. Rather, the time of load shedding has increased.
Most of the areas under DRDC to experience three-four hours of power cut today, Sunday. But some areas of Shyampur to experience load shedding up to eight hours
Sources in the power division said they had carried out the highest 2000MW to 2200MW load shedding on average in a day from July to September across the country. Now it has increased to 2500-3000MW, which is the highest in the last three months.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday, Bikash Dewan, managing director (MD) of DPDC, said, “The daily power deficit is fluctuating between 400MW to 500MW now. The situation was never like this in the last three months.”
In some places power cut is being carried out three to five times a day, said Amir Kausar Ali, managing director of Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) on Monday.
“The daily supply deficit is around 300MW. Load-shedding is being carried out up to even four times a day in some feeders (specific consumer area),” he added.
