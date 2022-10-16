Load shedding could be up to 8 hrs in some Dhaka areas Sunday

There could be no electricity for up to eight hours in some areas of the capital city on Sunday due to scheduled load shedding across the country, revealed the load shedding schedule of Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) and Dhaka Power Supply Company (DESCO).

The government on 18 July announced to implement countrywide load shedding due to power crisis. Following the announcement the planned area wise load shedding began on 19 July.