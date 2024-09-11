Govt forms committee to resolve labour unrest: Asif Mahmud
The government has formed a ‘Labour related complaints Monitoring Committee’ to resolve the labour dispute for improvement of the country’s labour situation.
Adviser to the labour and employment ministry, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, said this after a meeting with advisers in the ministry on Wednesday.
Finance and commerce adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, power, energy, and mineral resources adviser M Fouzul Kabir Khan, fisheries and livestock adviser Farida Akhtar and industries adviser Adilur Rahman Khan were present.
Additional secretary of the labour wing has been made the convener and director of trade unions and arbitration of the department of labour has been made the member secretary of the committee, the adviser said adding that three labour leaders, two lawyers of the Supreme Court and two representatives of owners will be included in the committee.
Asif said the committee has been formed aimed at allowing the labourers to submit their grievances to the government.
The meeting discussed the prevailing labour situation in RMG and non-RMG sectors and has taken decision for quick payment of the arrears of the salaries and allowances of the labourers, strengthen relation of the officials with labourers and resolve the existing problems through field-visit of the officials concerned.
He said aggrieved labourers would be allowed to submit their complaints to the desk concerned opened in room number 1801 of Shrama Bhavan at Bijoy Nagar in Dhaka.
The committee will take measures to meet up the legitimate demands of the labourers which are possible to resolve in a short term and long term basis.