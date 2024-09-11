Govt forms committee to resolve labour unrest: Asif Mahmud

The government has formed a ‘Labour related complaints Monitoring Committee’ to resolve the labour dispute for improvement of the country’s labour situation.

Adviser to the labour and employment ministry, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, said this after a meeting with advisers in the ministry on Wednesday.

Finance and commerce adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, power, energy, and mineral resources adviser M Fouzul Kabir Khan, fisheries and livestock adviser Farida Akhtar and industries adviser Adilur Rahman Khan were present.

Additional secretary of the labour wing has been made the convener and director of trade unions and arbitration of the department of labour has been made the member secretary of the committee, the adviser said adding that three labour leaders, two lawyers of the Supreme Court and two representatives of owners will be included in the committee.