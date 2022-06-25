Padma Bridge now stands on mighty river ignoring conspiracies: PM Hasina

The bridge belongs to the people of Bangladesh and it involves our passion, creativity, courage, endurance and perseverance of all, she said.
"Because, you (countrymen) are by my side, I have the courage to make this impossible possible. And my father, the Father of the Bangalee Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and my mother Begum Fazilatun Nessa have given me courage and blessings from the heaven," she said.
The prime minister said the construction of the bridge has been delayed due to the conspiracy, adding, "But we were not disheartened."
On this historic day of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, she said,"Let us take fresh vow to work for the welfare of the country and the people of the country."
At last, she said that the people of Bangladesh saw the light breaking the darkness.
"Red, blue, green and golden lights are shining in the chest of the Padma," she continued.
The country, which was liberated by my father, can not be deprived anymore, she said.
The premier hoped that the people who opposed the construction of Padma Bridge would be more responsible.
"My family members, younger sister Sheikh Rehana and her son Radwan Mujib Siddiq, my son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul, and some of my colleagues, including my economic adviser Moshiur Rahman, former communications minister Syed Abul Hossain and communications secretary Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, suffered extreme mental agonies because of the conspiracies orchestrated by certain quarters at the planning stage of the construction of this bridge," she said.
Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam delivered the welcome address at the function with road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader in the chair.
At the outset of the function, the theme song was also played while a documentary on Padma Multipurpose Bridge was screened.