Padma Bridge now stands on mighty river ignoring conspiracies: PM Hasina

On this historic day of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, she said,"Let us take fresh vow to work for the welfare of the country and the people of the country."

At last, she said that the people of Bangladesh saw the light breaking the darkness.

"Red, blue, green and golden lights are shining in the chest of the Padma," she continued.

The country, which was liberated by my father, can not be deprived anymore, she said.

The premier hoped that the people who opposed the construction of Padma Bridge would be more responsible.