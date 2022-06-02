Padma Bridge to be completely ready by 15 June

Steel railings are being placed along the bridge's concrete walls. This work was supposed to have been finished quite some time back, but the railing equipment arrived late due to the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. The project officials want to complete this too by 15 June.

Director of Padma Bridge project Md Shafiqul Islam, speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, said, minor work is being carried out on the bridge. According to the latest decision, all preparation is to be complete by 15 June. He said all work is being done to prepare the bridge for inauguration on 25 June.

Padma Bridge project sources say, there is still a little work left of laying the gas pipeline alongside the railway line. Setting up the base for a 400KV power transmission line two kilometres downstream of the bridge is also a part of the work on the main bridge. There is still a little left of this work too. But these tasks are not connected to the movement of vehicles across the bridge.