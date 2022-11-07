Cut dependency on imported products, PM Hasina urges people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday reiterated her call to the countrymen to boost food production for their own, urging them to cut dependency on imported products alongside increasing exports to tackle any crisis.

“Dependency on imported products has to be cut down and we all should try it,” she said.

The prime minister made this call while delivering her valedictory speech at the 20th session of the 11th Parliament this evening.

Laying importance on intensifying the production, she told parliament that her government has been trying to increase the export for earning foreign currency.

“Our (the government) only endeavour is to keep the country’s people well and healthy,” she said.