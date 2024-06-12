Efforts are on to arrest fugitive accused Tarique, 14 others, PM tells JS

The question-answer session slated for the prime minister was tabled at the beginning of the day’s proceedings with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Leader of the House, said a total of 49 accused got various sentences that include capital punishment and life-term in the trial of the grenade attack case in Dhaka’s Speedy Trial Tribunal No. 1 on 10 October, 2018.

“Of the convicts, 19 were sentenced to death, 19 others to life imprisonment while the rest 11 to various jail terms,” she added.