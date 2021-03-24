PM Hasina urges leaders, policymakers to work together for peaceful South Asia

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the political leaders and policymakers of South Asia to work in unison, saying fate of the people of this region can easily be possible to improve utilizing the endowed resources through mutual cooperation, reports BSS.

“We can easily improve the fate of the people of South Asia by utilising the resources we have been endowed through exhibiting mutual cooperation,” she said.

While addressing the auspicious moment of celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation and Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence, Sheikh Hasina said “I called upon the political leaders and policymakers of South Asia to work hand in hand to build a peaceful and prosperous South Asia.”

Pointing out that the people of this region possess unbelievable spirit, innovation, and the ability to survive against natural disasters, she said “If we work together for the betterment of our people, South Asia will surely be flourished as one of the most prosperous regions in the world.”

Sheikh Hasina, who chaired the function, noted South Asia is home to about a quarter of the world population and said as much as there are challenges, there are a lot of possibilities as well in this region.