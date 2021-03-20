‘PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh will be driven by potent mix of deliverables, symbolisms’

During his visit to Dhaka on 4 March, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said: “This is a difficult time for all of us because of Covid. For us, it was important that we are partnering with you in your health and economic recovery. The largest number of vaccines shipped by India to any foreign country so far -- nine million -- has been to Bangladesh”.

Jaishankar had further said that the significance of India’s ties with Bangladesh lay in Dhaka’s centrality for India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its growing relevance for India’s ‘Act East’ policy.

“We see Bangladesh as a key neighbour and a valued partner not only in South Asia but also in the broader Indo-Pacific region. Every outcome and achievement in our relationship resonates through this region. It is no secret that we cite it to others as an example for emulation. We are working so hard to expand our relationship to whole dimensions, ranging from security, trade, transport and connectivity, culture, people to people ties ensuring the development of our shared resources,” he said.

EFSAS further wrote that PM Modi’s first visit to Dhaka in June 2015 was highly successful, as both countries had signed as many as 22 agreements, and followed that up with the exchange in August 2015 of 162 land enclaves.

A range of issues are likely to be discussed and a number of agreements are expected to be signed during the scheduled meeting between prime ministers Modi and Hasina.

Among the connectivity projects under consideration by the two countries are the Bangladesh- India-Myanmar-Thailand and beyond road belt. Construction of bridges between India and Bangladesh and road connectivity that would extend further to Nepal and Bhutan has also been under discussion.

The two leaders are also likely to introduce a direct passenger train service between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, expanding upon the Haldibari-Chilahati train service flagged off by PM Modi and Hasina at their virtual summit last year.

The Teesta water-sharing agreement can also play a vital role during the talks, as the importance of the assured share of the Teesta river’s water that the agreement seeks to allocate to Bangladesh has not diminished for Dhaka.