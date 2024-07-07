Anti-quota movement: Protesters block Shahbagh, InterContinental hotel intersections

Anti-quota demonstrators have blocked Shahbagh intersection, as well as the InterContinental hotel intersection, as part of their ‘Bangla Blockade’ movement to press home 4-point demand, including reinstatement of a government circular that abolished quota system in government jobs in 2018.

The protesters, under the banner of ‘anti-discrimination student movement’, brought out the procession in front of Dhaka University central library at 3:32 pm.

The procession paraded through different streets and blocked Shahbagh intersection at around 3:45 pm, halting traffic movement through the vital intersection of the city.