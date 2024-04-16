BNP decides to boycott upazila parishad election

Jamaat-e-Islami, incidentally, first moved away from the decision to contest in the upazila parishad election. Immediately after Eid, the party informed the field level leaders of its changed decision. Earlier, at least 22 leaders of Jamaat had submitted nomination papers to take part in the first phase of the upazila polls. Party leaders say they will withdraw their candidature.

BNP's policymaking level leaders have said that instructions will be sent to those in the party who have become candidates, to withdraw their candidature.

BNP's argument in favour of boycotting the upazila election is that even this local government election under the Awami League government will be a controlled one. If they join this election, Awami League will stand to benefit politically. The party has taken this into consideration.

Speaking to Prothom Alo today, Tuesday, BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Roy said it was their party's long-standing decision not to join any election under the Awami League government. They have decision to adhere to this decision.

BNP does not feel that 45 BNP men submitting their nomination papers for the first phase of the upazila election is a significant number. Gayeshwar Roy said, they have observed that there is not much interest among the grassroots activists concerning the upazila polls.