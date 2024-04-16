BNP decides to boycott upazila parishad election
BNP has finally decided not to take part in the upazila parishad election. However, the party took this decision only after the deadline to submit nomination papers for the 150 upazila elections to take place in the first phase, ended Monday night.
BNP's policy-making standing committee on Monday night took the decision to boycott the upazila election in continuation of its boycotting the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election under the present government. BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi sent a press release to the media today, Tuesday, concerning the decision taken last night at the party's standing committee meeting. It said that BNP did not want to be part of the election farce and that is why it has taken the decision to boycott the upazila parishad election that commences on 8 May.
In the meantime, BNP's grassroots leaders had been uncertain about the party's decision concerning this election. The party so long had not been able to take a decision to this end. In the meantime, around 45 leaders of BNP have submitted nomination papers as independent candidates in the first phase of polls to 150 upazila parishads.
The question is how stern BNP may be concerning those who have taken up this election fray outside of the party's stance. Several of BNP's standing committee members have said that punitive action will be taken against the grassroots leaders who have violated party decision to become candidates in the upazila election. The date for withdrawal of nominations is 22 April. The other question is how far this message of the party will influence the grassroots leaders who are eager to contest in the election.
Jamaat-e-Islami, incidentally, first moved away from the decision to contest in the upazila parishad election. Immediately after Eid, the party informed the field level leaders of its changed decision. Earlier, at least 22 leaders of Jamaat had submitted nomination papers to take part in the first phase of the upazila polls. Party leaders say they will withdraw their candidature.
BNP's policymaking level leaders have said that instructions will be sent to those in the party who have become candidates, to withdraw their candidature.
BNP's argument in favour of boycotting the upazila election is that even this local government election under the Awami League government will be a controlled one. If they join this election, Awami League will stand to benefit politically. The party has taken this into consideration.
Speaking to Prothom Alo today, Tuesday, BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Roy said it was their party's long-standing decision not to join any election under the Awami League government. They have decision to adhere to this decision.
BNP does not feel that 45 BNP men submitting their nomination papers for the first phase of the upazila election is a significant number. Gayeshwar Roy said, they have observed that there is not much interest among the grassroots activists concerning the upazila polls.
BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud told Prothom Alo, organisational measures will be taken against those who contest in this election even after receiving directives from the party.
Gayeshwar Roy said, thousands of their party leaders and activists all over the country are enmeshed in cases centering the long-standing anti-government movement and the 7 January election. Over 27,000 were sent to jail. The grassroots activists are unwilling to face further cases and repression. These circumstances were given priority in the decision to boycott the upazila election.
However, speaking to those who have entered the election race, it seems that they are not pleased with the last minute decision of the party. This has frustrated them.
The Gazipur Sadar upazila BNP vice president Ezadur Rahman has submitted his nomination papers for the post of chairman in this election to the upazila not far from Dhaka. He told Prothom Alo, "The party has now decided to boycott the election. However, I have discussed the matter with the party leaders and activists of the upazila over the past two days. I became a candidate because of their eagerness."
Concerning the party's punitive action in this regard, Ezadur Rahman said he wants to remain as an independent candidate. BNP central leadership, however, feels that there will not be many leaders who will risk contesting in these polls outside of the party's decision. BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud told Prothom Alo, organisational measures will be taken against those who contest in this election even after receiving directives from the party.
As to how stern BNP will actually be, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud said they will observe the situation and decide accordingly.