BNP to hold black flag procession today

The de facto opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), along with other like-minded opposition parties, will conduct mass processions with black flags in all divisional cities today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), demanding the government's resignation.

The opposition parties have already organised public processions twice in August. Now, they intend to convey an ultimatum to the government, urging its resignation, through these mass processions with black flags.

Several BNP leaders suggest that a few more similar programmes might follow after the two-day mass procession.