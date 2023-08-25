BNP to hold black flag procession today

The de facto opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), along with other like-minded opposition parties, will conduct mass processions with black flags in all divisional cities today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), demanding the government's resignation.
The opposition parties have already organised public processions twice in August. Now, they intend to convey an ultimatum to the government, urging its resignation, through these mass processions with black flags.
Several BNP leaders suggest that a few more similar programmes might follow after the two-day mass procession.
The two-day programme was announced in protest of the government’s repressive actions against the leaders and activists of the opposition parties and to press their one-point demand for resignation of the government.
As a part of this, the opposition parties will bring out processions from different points of the city simultaneously today.
The opposition parties will hold mass processions in all divisional cities, except Dhaka, tomorrow.
More to follow...