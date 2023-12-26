No smooth sailing for 14-party alliance 'boat' candidates

Leaders of 14-party alliance partners are not getting support from local units of Awami League although they are contesting the election with the ruling party’s electoral symbol boat. They are also facing stiff challenges from the Awami League leaders contesting as independent candidates. Given the situation, how many of the alliance partners would be able to pass the hurdles of the election has become a big question.

AL is participating in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election in coalition. AL withdrew its candidates in six constituencies for leaders of the 14-party alliance. Of them, JASAD got three candidates in Kushtia-2, Bogura-4 and Lakkhipur-4 constituencies. Workers' Party got nominations in Barishal-2 and Rajshahi-2 seats and JP received one in Pirojpur-2. Top leaders of the alliance are contesting under the ruling party’s symbol boat in these constituencies.

AL took up the strategy of fielding independent candidates so that the majority of lawmakers do not get elected unopposed like in 2014. This strategy has hindered the smooth sailing of the leaders of the 14-party alliance. They wanted AL to withdraw its independent candidates too in these seats, but the ruling party didn’t budge.

