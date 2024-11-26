Planned effort on to create destabilisation: Chief adviser’s press wing

The government thinks a vested quarter is trying to create instability in the country in a planned way. Dhaka city saw incidents of clashes in different places in the last two days, which the government sees as a part of a larger plan.

Two advisers to the interim government -- information and broadcasting adviser Nahid Islam and local government adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain --spoke at a news briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Monday evening about the ongoing situation in the country.

The briefing was organised by the chief adviser’s press wing. The briefing said that the government will take legal action against those involved in attacks, vandalism and beatings. Such activities will not be tolerated.