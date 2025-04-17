When they didn’t even utter ‘reforms’, Khaleda Zia had proposed vision 2030: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said his party is not against reforms, rather BNP itself is a party of reforms.

"The public is at the centre of everything. So, everything should be done with the consent of the people," Nazrul Islam Khan said this at the beginning of BNP’s discussion with the National Consensus Commission today, Thursday morning.

The discussion between BNP and the National Consensus Commission on key recommendations about reforms began at around 10:30 am today in the LD Hall of the National Parliament.

Nazrul Islam said, “We told the chief adviser yesterday, Wednesday that BNP is not against reforms. BNP itself is a party of reforms. However, some people are saying different things. When they had not even uttered the word ‘reforms’, Khaleda Zia had proposed Vision 2030.”