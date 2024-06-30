Demand for Khaleda Zia’s release illegal and illogical: Quader
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader termed the demand of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s release as illegal, unwarranted and illogical.
In a statement sent to the media, Obaidul Quader said no democratic government can pay heed to such a call.
Awami League leaders and activists will thwart any conspiracy to create terror and anarchy in the country in name of waging movement like they did in pastObaidul Quader
“Awami League government is pledge bound to maintain the constitution and rule of law in the country. The democratic government cannot comply with any illegal, unwanted and illogical demands. Awami League leaders and activists will thwart any conspiracy to create terror and anarchy in the country in name of waging movement like they did in past,” reads the statement of AL general secretary signed by the party’s office secretary Biplab Barua.
Quader said there is no precedence that any person convicted in criminal case receives treatment freely. He said BNP has been calling for Khaleda Zia’s release sans any legal system.
The party is even instigating people by spreading rumors about Khaleda Zia’s health and trying to cash in public sympathy after failing to wage a movement, said Quader adding that the people have always rejected BNP’s political programmes.
Quader said prime minister Sheikh Hasina has ensured that Khaleda Zia receives treatment in the best private hospital in the country despite the latter being convicted in criminal case.
He said there is no legal option to allow a convicted person to receive treatment abroad. The PM has used her executive power to suspend Khaleda Zia’s jail term and allow her to receive treatment staying home.
But the BNP is making illegal and illogical demand to destablise the country as the party never believes in law, judiciary, constitution and the democracy, Quader alleged.
The 79-year-old former prime minister Khaleda Zia has been suffering from multiple health issues, including arthritis, heart disease, lung, liver, and kidney complications, as well as diabetes.
On 23 June, a pacemaker was implanted permanently for the heart of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia at the coronary care unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in the capital.
BNP in a rally in the city’s Nayapaltan yesterday urged the government to immediately free the party's ailing chairperson unconditionally.
Khaleda Zia was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February, 2018. Later, she was found guilty and convicted in another corruption case the same year.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020 on the condition that she stay at her Gulshan house and not leave the country.