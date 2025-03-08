BNP leader killed in Chuadanga factional clash
A local BNP leader was killed and two people were injured in a clash between two BNP factions in Chuadnaga's Sadar upazila reportedly over VGF rice and TCB cards allocation on Saturday morning.
The deceased is Rafiqul Islam Rafiq, 50, former organizing secretary of Titudah Union unit BNP in Chuadanga Sadar upazila.
Witnesses said Rafiq had an argument with the supporters of Titudah union BNP president Milon Mia and general secretary Abul Hashem Toton over the distribution of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) cards and the allocation of 10 kg of VGF rice card to the poor on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr.
At one stage, the supporters of the president and the general secretary attacked Rafiq with locally made sharp weapons, leaving him dead on the spot.
Khandaker Golam Maula, superintendent of Chuadanga district police, said a police team has been sent to the scene to gather details.
Police forces have been deployed to restore order and maintain law and order, he added.
Following the clash, tension quickly spread throughout the area, forcing local traders to close their shops out of fear.
Mirza Faridul Islam Shiplu, the Organizing Secretary of Chuadanga District BNP, claimed that members of the Awami League had infiltrated the BNP and intentionally created the conflict to reap political gains.