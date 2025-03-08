BNP leader killed in Chuadanga factional clash

A local BNP leader was killed and two people were injured in a clash between two BNP factions in Chuadnaga's Sadar upazila reportedly over VGF rice and TCB cards allocation on Saturday morning.

The deceased is Rafiqul Islam Rafiq, 50, former organizing secretary of Titudah Union unit BNP in Chuadanga Sadar upazila.

Witnesses said Rafiq had an argument with the supporters of Titudah union BNP president Milon Mia and general secretary Abul Hashem Toton over the distribution of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) cards and the allocation of 10 kg of VGF rice card to the poor on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

At one stage, the supporters of the president and the general secretary attacked Rafiq with locally made sharp weapons, leaving him dead on the spot.