BNP postpones 26 April rally due to heatwave
The Dhaka city south unit Awami League has also postponed its "peace and development rally" that day. The rally was postponed as “police did not give permission for holding rally on that day”
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had announced to hold a rally in front of their central office in capital’s Naya Paltan area on 26 April. Later Awami League also announced a counter rally at Bangabandhu Avenue on the same day.
However, BNP has stated that the rally has been postponed because of the ongoing heatwave and heat alert.
Office secretary of Dhaka south city BNP unit, Saidur Rahman told Prothom Alo this afternoon that it was decided to hold the rally on 26 April. However the programme is likely to be postponed due to the heatwave and heat alert.
Afterwards, in a statement on behalf of BNP it was stated that the rally has been postponed because of the scorching heat. The new date will be finalised and announced later, it added.
Earlier, key opposition BNP had announced to hold a rally in front of the party’s central office in capital’s Naya Paltan area on Friday, 26 April. Dhaka south city BNP unit had taken up this programme demanding the release of party leaders and activist including chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.
It was announced on behalf of BNP that party secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir would attend the rally as the chief guest.
Meanwhile, Dhaka south city unit of governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) announced to hold a peace and development rally in front of the party’s central office on 23 Bangabandhu Avenue on 26 April. Party general secretary Obaidul Quader will be present in the rally as the chief guest.
Dhaka south city BNP unit convener Abdus Salam told Prothom Alo that several of their leaders from Dhaka south city are in prison. The programme has been taken up with the demand of releasing arrested party leaders and activists including the chairperson. Awami League has announced a counter programme even this time.
Later, the Dhaka city south unit AL has postponed its peace and development rally. The rally was postponed as “police did not give permission for holding rally on that day”, said a press release today.
The political arena was abuzz with counter programmes from Awami League and the BNP before the 12th parliamentary election that was held on 7 January this year. BNP has not announced any such large programmes after the election.
BNP organised iftar programmes to boost up their leaders and activists in the month of Ramadan. Finally the party announced a rally on 26 April after the Eid-ul-Fitr.