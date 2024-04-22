BNP postpones 26 April rally due to heatwave

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had announced to hold a rally in front of their central office in capital’s Naya Paltan area on 26 April. Later Awami League also announced a counter rally at Bangabandhu Avenue on the same day.

However, BNP has stated that the rally has been postponed because of the ongoing heatwave and heat alert.

Office secretary of Dhaka south city BNP unit, Saidur Rahman told Prothom Alo this afternoon that it was decided to hold the rally on 26 April. However the programme is likely to be postponed due to the heatwave and heat alert.