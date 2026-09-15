Attempt to rewrite history by removing figures from independence movement unacceptable: Professor Tanzimuddin

An attempt has been made, in the name of renovating the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) museum, to remove important figures and memorabilia associated with Bangladesh’s independence movement and create a new history from a partisan perspective. Such an attempt is at odds with the ethos of Dhaka University. Professor Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan has sought an explanation as to why this was done.

No photograph depicting Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s role in the independence struggle has been displayed in the DUCSU museum. Instead, photographs of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, then governor of Pakistan, and Abdul Malek, a leader of the then Islami Chhatra Sangha, have been put on display.

At the same time, various aspects of the movements between 1947 and 1971, including the 1966 and 1969 movements, the 14 December 1971 killing of intellectuals and the list of Razakars, have also been removed from the DUCSU museum.