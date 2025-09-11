DUCSU election was a ‘test’ for national polls, successfully passed: Press secy

The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election served as a major ‘test’ for how the upcoming national parliamentary elections can be held, said Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser.

Shafiqul Alam made the remark at a discussion titled ‘Expectations and Challenges for Free and Fair Elections: Roles of Government, Political Parties, and Civil Society’ held at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka today, Thursday.