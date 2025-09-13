DUCSU election: Some ‘upset’, some ‘satisfied’

Shamim Hossain is quite popular among students who learn English on platforms like YouTube or Facebook as part of preparing for jobs.

Using this popularity, he contested as an independent candidate for the post of vice-president (VP) in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election. Many students liked his way of speaking and videos of his recitations.

The English-language instructor, who is well-known on social media, did not win the VP post in the DUCSU elections held last Tuesday (9 September). However, he came third with 3,883 votes.