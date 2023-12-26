BNP's Naya Paltan office still locked, offices open in 8 dists only

The central office of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party has been under lock and key since 28 October. The party’s temporary and permanent offices also remain closed in all but eight districts across the country.

The BNP has been waging anti-government for quite sometimes while the closure of the party offices started following the events of 28 October when their grand rally in Dhaka was foiled and two people including a policeman died in BNP-police clashes. Police then launched nationwide crackdown on the party leaders and activists, resulting in the closure of the party offices across the country.

BNP has 82 organisational districts, including 64 districts. There are city and district unit offices in the divisional towns. Big districts are organisationally divided into south and north units. Sometimes, residence and personal establishments of the party leaders are used as the party office in 60 districts and the party runs no office in four districts.