BNP leader Salahuddin returns after nine years

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has returned to the country after staying in India for nine years.

The former state minister landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 2:15pm. A large number of leaders and activists of BNP received him at the airport, confirmed BNP’s vice chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu.

Salahuddin Ahmed left the city’s Uttara on 10 March in 2015. 62 days after his disappearance, Indian police rescued him from Shillong on 11 May that year. The Indian police at that time claimed he was detained while wondering about the streets in Shillong.