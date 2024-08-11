BNP leader Salahuddin returns after nine years
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has returned to the country after staying in India for nine years.
The former state minister landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 2:15pm. A large number of leaders and activists of BNP received him at the airport, confirmed BNP’s vice chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu.
Salahuddin Ahmed left the city’s Uttara on 10 March in 2015. 62 days after his disappearance, Indian police rescued him from Shillong on 11 May that year. The Indian police at that time claimed he was detained while wondering about the streets in Shillong.
Meghalaya police later filed a case against Salahuddin Ahmed under foreigner’s act for illegal entry to the country. Lower court in India on 22 July that year framed charges against Salahuddin for illegal trespassing.
On 26 October 2018, a court in Shillong acquitted him of the charges related to his illegal entry.
This verdict was upheld by a higher court on 28 February, 2023, which also directed the Indian government to arrange for his return to Bangladesh.
On 8 May in 2023, Salahuddin applied to Assam state government for travel.
According to sources close to Salahuddin, he applied for a travel pass from the Meghalaya state government and got it issued on 8 June 2023. But the pass alone was not sufficient for his return. He also needs an 'exit pass' as per bilateral repatriation rules.
Meanwhile, Salahuddin’s passport expired on 11 July in 2016, and could not renew his passport since then.
On 6 August, Salahuddin told Prothom Alo over phone that he had got a travel pass on that day.