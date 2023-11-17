BNP should take part in polls seeking apology to nation: PM Hasina

Mentioning that the election schedule has been announced, Sheikh Hasina said, “Everyone should come and participate in the election. (All should) go to the people and seek votes for them.”

Speaking about the BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, especially killing people and causing loss of lives and properties through arson violence and torching vehicles by them, she said, “They should seek apology to the nation for their crimes and then take part in the 12th national parliamentary election.”

Sheikh Hasina, also the chairman of AL’s election steering committee, thanked the election commission for announcing the polls schedule in time following the rules, not getting afraid of the arson violence.

She sought cooperation from the people of the country so that the election can be held in a fair manner on time.

This election is for ensuring the voting rights of the people and formation of a government of their choice, she said, adding, “You, cast vote (in the election) with the slogan - ‘I will cast my vote for whoever I want.”

Pointing at the youth society, Sheikh Hasina said her government has made Digital Bangladesh and now everyone is getting its benefits. Now her government is on an endeavour to make the country as Smart Bangladesh in future. “We hope that we would get their (youth folk) cooperation (to do so),” she said.