People rejected BNP through ballot: Obaidul Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday claimed no one responded to the call of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of boycotting the parliamentary election. Rather the people have boycotted BNP.

Quader further stated that they (BNP) tried to thwart the polls, but the people rejected them through the ballots.

The AL general secretary was addressing a media conference over the party’s reflections on the just concluded polls at the office of Dhaka city Awami League in the capital’s Tejgaon Sunday evening.