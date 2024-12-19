Govt statement on election unclear, disappointing: Fakhrul

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party does not find the election timeframe mentioned by the chief adviser of the interim government, to be justified.

The party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We had hoped the chief adviser would come up with a roadmap. But he did not. This has disappointed us."

Mirza Fakhrul was speaking at a press briefing in the morning today (Thursday) at the BNP chairperson's office. BNP's standing committee held a meeting yesterday (Wednesday). The press conference was held to brief the media about the decisions taken at the meeting.