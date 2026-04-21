Differences over fundamental reforms prevailed from the outset

The day of the closed-door meeting at the LD Hall of the National Parliament still lingers in memory. Conversations with a few participants during the break made it clear that the discussions were not moving along an easy path.

On 17 April 2025, the day of the first meeting between the National Consensus Commission and BNP, a source indicated during the lunch break that the talks were not particularly constructive.

BNP was holding firm positions on fundamental questions related to reform. Even in the individual remarks of some members of the Consensus Commission after the meeting, there was a sense of disappointment.

It became evident that the word “reform,” which had emerged as the language of national aspiration after the mass uprising, was gradually turning into a political contest. At its core, the contest was about the balance of power within the state.

How much authority the prime minister would retain, how independent the president would be, who would control appointments to constitutional bodies, whether parliament would remain merely a rubber stamp or evolve into a genuine forum of accountability, and how difficult constitutional amendments would be in the future—these were the questions that shaped the tensions. Ultimately, these tensions determined the trajectory of the reform discussions.