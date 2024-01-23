Absolute silence in BNM office, doubts over party future

The Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) started its activities from a luxurious office rented in the capital’s Gulshan following the declaration of the election schedule of the 12th parliamentary polls. The office used to be crammed with party activists and leaders during selling nomination papers and selection of party candidates.

However, the party candidates failed to secure any seat in the parliament. All candidates of the BNM, except one, lost security money, which created a deep impact on party activists and leaders.

Now, there is absolute silence in the almost 2,500-square foot central office of the BNM. The office remains locked most of the time of the day. The party activists hardly show up there. A peon maintains the office. However, some of the central party leaders come to the office if there is any meeting.