Countless disinformation centering AL’s programme on Noor Hossain Day

Fact checking agency Rumour Scanner has found evidence of spreading disinformation on the internet centering the Awami League (AL) programme on Noor Hossain Day on 10 November.

The agency has verified 16 claims regarding this and published information on 15 of those. The report shows disinformation was spread using old photos and videos. Fake information involving the Bangladesh Army has also been circulating on social media.

The Rumour Scanner has published a report on this Tuesday. Of the 15 claims that the agency has checked, two were found to be information based, two were fake press releases and old photos were used in one incident. Besides, old videos have been claimed as recent incidents in nine cases and there is one case where the real footage was claimed as a fake video to confuse people.

This was the first time that the Awami League officially called for a programme on 10 November following the fall of the Sheikh-Hasina-led government on 5 August. The Rumour Scanner noticed disinformation circulating on the internet from the night of 9 November centering the protest rally called by the AL. It continued throughout the next day.