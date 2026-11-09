Jamaat sees 2 possible reasons behind Sheikh Hasina’s passport request

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami believes there could be two reasons behind ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina seeking a passport and national identity card (NID) to facilitate her return to Bangladesh.

One possibility is that the move is part of a strategy to create the impression that she intends to return home, while the other is that she wants to reassure party leaders and activists.

A video message from Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, secretary of Jamaat’s publicity and media department, was shared in the party’s WhatsApp group for media-related communications on Monday afternoon.