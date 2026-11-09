Jamaat sees 2 possible reasons behind Sheikh Hasina’s passport request
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami believes there could be two reasons behind ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina seeking a passport and national identity card (NID) to facilitate her return to Bangladesh.
One possibility is that the move is part of a strategy to create the impression that she intends to return home, while the other is that she wants to reassure party leaders and activists.
A video message from Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, secretary of Jamaat’s publicity and media department, was shared in the party’s WhatsApp group for media-related communications on Monday afternoon.
In the video, the Jamaat leader said it was not yet clear why Sheikh Hasina wanted to obtain a passport and NID. However, he suggested that there could be two reasons behind the applications.
“One possibility is that she is adopting a strategy regarding her return to the country and trying to mislead the people. This application could be part of the process behind her earlier statement that she would return to the country. The other possibility is that, having fled the country and abandoned her party leaders and activists, she is taking this step to reassure them,” he said.
Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair also suggested that another reason could be to ensure that Hasina retains her position as party chief.
He said that if she announced that she would not return, someone else could be made the leader of the party.
The Jamaat assistant secretary general said that, under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, the Awami League government had subjected people to enforced disappearances, killings and torture between 2009 and 2024.
She had destroyed the country's economy and electoral system, he alleged.
Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair said that, following the mass uprising, she had fled to neighbouring India along with her associates. Even after taking refuge there, she had not allowed the people of Bangladesh to live in peace, he said, adding that she had continued to issue threats from India. Her party leaders and activists, meanwhile, were inciting the public and intimidating people, he alleged.
Zubair said Sheikh Hasina had been sentenced to death in a court verdict in a case against her.
“The requirement of the law is that if she returns to the country, the verdict will be carried out. It is the responsibility of the government and the judiciary to ensure its implementation. She can be brought back through the prisoner exchange or extradition treaty with India,” he stated.
He said Sheikh Hasina must be brought to justice and punished for her crimes. “If the government fails to do this, it will prove itself incapable. Public anger will grow further as a result,” he added.
The Jamaat leader said he did not think Sheikh Hasina would return to Bangladesh voluntarily. She would have to be brought back from India, he said, adding that the government could hold discussions with India, hire a law firm, engage with the United Nations and seek assistance from Interpol to secure her return.
“Even if Sheikh Hasina does not want to return, she must be brought back to the country. The court verdict must then be implemented,” he said.
Zubair also said there was a degree of consensus among the existing political parties on bringing Sheikh Hasina back to Bangladesh and implementing the court verdict.
“Everyone must play their part to ensure that fascism cannot return,” he said.