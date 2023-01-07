ACC turns into BNP suppression commission: Mosharraf

The BNP leader said the court gave the verdict in the 'false and conspiratorial case as per a directive of the government only to destroy the morale of the BNP leaders and workers and mislead the common people.

"We strongly protest and condemn the government's nefarious activities and demand the cancellation of the dictated court verdict and withdrawal of the 'false and conspiratorial' case against Tarique and Zubaida," the BNP leader said.

Mosharraf alleged that the case was filed against Tarique for the property that he doesn't own and he has no relation with it. "He was shown owner of the fictitious assets. Even, imaginary allegations have been brought against Tarique Rahman and Zubaida in the case for the assets they paid tax."

He said the government will not be able to put Tarique's leadership under question and belittle his wife with such an order of the court. "The ongoing movement to restore democracy, human rights, voting rights and the rule of law cannot be directed to another direction or foiled."