All Sheikh Family members abroad safely, many party leaders remain in prison

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, a recording of a phone call between her and former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh spread on social media. The call was made by Taposh, while Sheikh Hasina was on the other end. After greeting Sheikh Hasina, Taposh said, "I wanted to go to Singapore. I was planning to go. May I go?"

In reply, Sheikh Hasina said, "Yes, go. Why wouldn't you go?" They then exchanged a few more words.

Taposh made the call at 8:16 am on 3 August 2024. The conversation indicates that he had gone to the airport to travel to Singapore. However, the immigration authorities stopped him. At that point, he contacted Sheikh Hasina and sought her assistance.

Until the day before Taposh hurriedly attempted to leave the country, several hundred people had been confirmed killed in the student-public movement. The movement had engulfed Dhaka and the rest of the country. The previous day, a huge crowd of university teachers and students, cultural activists, artists, lawyers, development workers, human rights activists, and people from various other professions joined the anti-government protest programme titled "Drohojatra" (March of Defiance) in Dhaka.