BNP central committee undergoes big reshuffle too

After four city committees of BNP, including the Dhaka city committee, were dissolved due to failure of the anti-government movement, the party's central national executive committee now has undergone a big reshuffle. The tenure of this committee had expired long ago, but as a council could not be held, the changes in the committee's 39 posts have been announced through a press release.

According to a press release signed by BNP's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today, Saturday, new persons have been added to the 39 posts of the party's central executive committee and changes have been made to a few posts.