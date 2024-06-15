BNP central committee undergoes big reshuffle too
After four city committees of BNP, including the Dhaka city committee, were dissolved due to failure of the anti-government movement, the party's central national executive committee now has undergone a big reshuffle. The tenure of this committee had expired long ago, but as a council could not be held, the changes in the committee's 39 posts have been announced through a press release.
According to a press release signed by BNP's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today, Saturday, new persons have been added to the 39 posts of the party's central executive committee and changes have been made to a few posts.
BNP's last national executive committee council was held in 2017. With no council being held for over seven years, this committee's term expired a long time back. The party constitution calls for a council every three years. Instead of holding a council, the changes in the committee were announced by means of a press release.
In this change, 10 persons have been added to the BNP chairperson's advisory council. They had been in various positions of this committee for so long. Among others, they include Zahir Uddin Swapan, Mahbub Uddin Khokan, Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and others.
Three joint secretaries general have been included including Syed Emran Saleh Prince and Shahin Uddin Anee. They had been organising secretaries. Dr Asaduzzaman Ripon (secretary, special duty) has been made vice chairman.
Advisory council members
Zahir Uddin Swapan (former MP), AHM Mahbub Uddin Khokan, Mujibur Rahman Sarwar, Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Harun Ar Rashid, Aslam Chowdhury, Ruhul Quddus Talukdar Dulu, Sakhawat Hossain Jibon, Baby Nazneen and Khaled Hossain Chowdhury Pahin have been made members of the party's advisory council.
From organising secretary to joint secretary general
Abdus Salam Azad, Syed Emran Saleh Prince and Shahid Uddin Chowdhury have been made joint secretaries general from organising secretaries.
Changes in various posts including organising secretary
Kazi Saidul Alam Babul has been made organising secretary (Dhaka division), Syed Shaheen Shawkat Khaleq, organising secretary (Rajshahi division), Al Haj GK Gaus, organising secretary (Sylhet division), Shariful Alam, organising secretary (Mymensingh division), Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, publicity secretary, Morshed Hasan Khan, secretary, mass education, Shamimur Rahman Shamim, research affairs secretary, Amirul Islam Khan Alim, assistant organising secretary (Rajshahi division), Nazrul Islam Azad, assistant organising secretary (Dhaka division), Professor Aminul Islam, assistant organising secretary (Rangpur division), Mir Helal Uddin, assistant organising secretary (Chattogram division) and Abu Wahab Akanda, assistant organising secretary (Mymensingh division), Miftah Siddiqui, assistant organising secretary (Sylhet division), Nahid Khan, assistant international affairs secretary, Dr Shah Muhammad Aman Ullah, assistant health affairs secretary and SM Saif Ali, assistant information and technology affairs secretary.
Responsibilities reduced
Jalaluddin Majumdar, Syed Jahangir Alam, Sayedul Haque Sayeed, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Faruk, SM Galib -- these five have been removed from the posts of assistant organising secretaries and kept as members.
Also being made members of the executive committee are Kaisar M Ahmed, Mohiuddin Ahmed Jhintu (Sweden), Gazi Monir (Denmark), Rashed Iqbal Khan (former acting president of Chhatra Dal).