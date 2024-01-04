Quarters close to govt active to ensure win for ‘certain’ candidates

Some sections close to the government are trying to ensure wins for certain candidates outside of the Awami League nominated candidates. Local Awami League leaders are involved in electioneering in favour of these candidates. There are also reports of exerting pressure in some places. Prothom Alo has information of such activities in at least 15 constituencies.

These candidates, for whom these quarters close to the government are working, are not Awami League nominated or independent candidates. Most of them are former leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Some of them are contesting in the polls with nomination of the ‘king’s parties’. Sources in the concerned constituencies and central Awami League revealed this information.