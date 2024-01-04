Quarters close to govt active to ensure win for ‘certain’ candidates

Some sections close to the government are trying to ensure wins for certain candidates outside of the Awami League nominated candidates. Local Awami League leaders are involved in electioneering in favour of these candidates. There are also reports of exerting pressure in some places. Prothom Alo has information of such activities in at least 15 constituencies.
These candidates, for whom these quarters close to the government are working, are not Awami League nominated or independent candidates. Most of them are former leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Some of them are contesting in the polls with nomination of the ‘king’s parties’. Sources in the concerned constituencies and central Awami League revealed this information.
The sources further said the policymakers of the Awami League are aware of such activities. However, the positions of some of these candidates are so shaky that it will be hard to ensure that they win in the polls despite all efforts. Some significant Awami League candidates are running for the polls from some of these constituencies. As a result, there are efforts from the Awami League policymakers to control such activities in some places.
The favoured candidates
The candidates for whom some sections close to the government are working include Trinomool BNP’s Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement’s (BNM) Shah Mohammad Abu Jafar, independent candidate Ziaul Haque Molla, who recently left BNP, expelled BNP leader Major (rtd) Akhtaruzzaman, AK Ekramuzzaman of Brahmanbaria, Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, Jatiya Party leader Mashiur Rahman Ranga from Rangpur, Rustam Ali Farazi and Ziaul Haque Mridha of Brahmanbaria, Pir Husamuddin Chowdhury of Sylhet, Shahinur Pasha Chowdhury and Saifuddin Maizbhandari of Supreme Party. Some of Awami League’s policymakers are involved in these activities.
More to follow...