47 chairmen get less than 20pc votes

At least 47 chairman candidates have emerged victorious securing less than 20 per cent of votes in the third phase of the ongoing upazila election and seven of those contestants even bagged less than 10 per cent of votes, analysis of the poll results obtained from the election commission shows.

Voting was held in 87 upazilas in the third phase of the upazila parishad election on Wednesday, 29 May.

With a low voter turnout, chairman candidates are elected with fewer votes in most upazilas. Eighty-nine out of 156 winning chairman candidates secured less than 20 per cent of votes during the second phase of the upazila polls.

The election commission complied the poll results from all three phases of the upazila parishad elections on Thursday. Voter turnout was 36.01 per cent in the first phase, 37.57 per cent in the second phase and 36.24 per cent in the third phase. This time, voter turnout was the lowest over the last 15 years.