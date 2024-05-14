Voter disinterest is a symptom, not a disease

Now let's come to the election commission. There are serious questions in the public mind about how ethical or even legitimate was the appointment of the present Awal commission. Even though the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Other Commissioners Appointment Act 2022 has provision for only political parties and professional bodies to propose names, the search committee formed to appoint the commission deviated from the law, giving scope to any citizen to proposal any name, even one's own. So the present Awal commission was formed on the basis of proposals by legally unqualified persons.

In fact, the name of the chief election commissioner Habibul Awal was proposed by the now deceased Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Zafar bhai was certainly a most high respected person, but he was not legally qualified to propose names for appointment to the election commission. Also, former election commissioner Sohul Hossain, who sought Awami League nomination in the 2018 election, was a member of the search committee. So if the very appointment of the election commission is questioned ethically and legally, then all of its actions are bound to be questioned. It is only natural, therefore, that the citizens will have a lack of confidence in the present election commission.

It also must not be forgotten that in the tenth Jatiya Sangsad election, a section of officials of the administration and members of the law enforcement, aided and abetted by the Nurul Huda commission, carried out vote rigging in the deep of night, behind the scenes. But it was in front of the Awal Commission and in broad daylight that those in power kept the opposition away from the election by filing fabricated cases against them and convicting them through controversial trials, while those responsible to ensure a level playing field did not utter a word! On the contrary, they arranged a one-sided election where the voters had no options to vote for any candidate with different views or ideologies.