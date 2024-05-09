Yet another election to appease the government

Had the rules been in place for elections with party nomination and symbol, then undoubtedly Awami League would again have had to field ‘dummy’ candidates as in the 7 January election, or in most of the seats arrangements would have been made for the uncontested victory of the candidates.

It is also very clear that they hoped that more BNP leaders and activists would join the election if the matter of party symbol was not there. But despite all sorts of crises, BNP expelled over a hundred leaders and activists, taking a firm stance in rejecting the upazila election.

Amidst the boycott by BNP and the other opposition parties and also the absence of voters in the first phase of the upazila election, two factors are extremely significant. Firstly, the commission and the government went all out in their efforts to portray the election as proper and competitive. The election commission went as far as it issue a letter to the Speaker to ensure that the ministers and members of parliament remained uninvolved in this election, something which they did not do in the case of the city corporation election. In other words, the election commission itself proved that though they had the ways and means to halt misuse of power, they did not always apply that power.

This time it was in order to meet the wishes of the ruling party that they sought the Speaker’s assistance to decrease the influence of the ministers and MPs. Then again the question arises as to whether the Speaker at all has any effective authority in this regard. It was only after the directives were issued from the top level of the ruling party for relatives of the ministers and MPs to withdraw their candidature, that the election commission began its tirade against ministers and members of parliament imposing their influence.